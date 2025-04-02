Retro: Take a stroll down Memory Lane again as we open the Dispatch archives

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.
Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Olympic visit
2012: Notts runner Holiie Ross visited staff and residents at Bulwell's Hall Park Care Home, where her mum worked, after taking part in the Olympic Torch Relay. Photo: Jane Hilton
2. For a good cause
2006: Linda Williams, left, and regulars at Bulwell Hall Park Tavern raised £1,000 for Macmillan Nurses and Haywood House Hospice from a fun day, charity night and sponsorship. Photo: jane.hilton
3. Many happy returns
2007: Staff and guests are pictured at the Flying Bedstead's 40th anniversary celebration in Hucknall. Photo: Roger Grayson
4. Good report
2007: Staff and youngsters at the pre-school playgroup at the Baptist Church, Watnall Road, Hucknall, celebrate a good Ofsted report. Photo: Shirley Watson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.