Retro: Time for another stroll down Memory Lane with our archive photos

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Special service
2006: Hucknall Parish Church held a commemoration service for Lord Byron and the life of Elma Dangerfield.Photo: jane.hilton
2. Best foot forward
2009: Members of The Longdon School of Dance take part in a marathon stage event at the Byron Festival.Photo: Jane Hilton
3. In the heat of battle
2006: This spectacular re-enactment of a Napoleonic battle took place at Newstead Abbey.Photo: Angela Ward
4. Remember this event?
2006: The Sherwood Forest Trust stall members entertain the crown at the Springwatch show held at Newstead Abbey.Photo: Roger Grayson