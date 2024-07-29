2006: Jackie Carter, Juliette Carter, five, and Suzanne Hawksworth enjoy themselves at a Fun Day at Newstead Abbey.2006: Jackie Carter, Juliette Carter, five, and Suzanne Hawksworth enjoy themselves at a Fun Day at Newstead Abbey.
Retro: Time for another stroll down Memory Lane with our archive photos

By Steve Eyley
Published 30th Jul 2024, 00:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2006: Hucknall Parish Church held a commemoration service for Lord Byron and the life of Elma Dangerfield.

1. Special service

2006: Hucknall Parish Church held a commemoration service for Lord Byron and the life of Elma Dangerfield.Photo: jane.hilton

2009: Members of The Longdon School of Dance take part in a marathon stage event at the Byron Festival.

2. Best foot forward

2009: Members of The Longdon School of Dance take part in a marathon stage event at the Byron Festival.Photo: Jane Hilton

2006: This spectacular re-enactment of a Napoleonic battle took place at Newstead Abbey.

3. In the heat of battle

2006: This spectacular re-enactment of a Napoleonic battle took place at Newstead Abbey.Photo: Angela Ward

2006: The Sherwood Forest Trust stall members entertain the crown at the Springwatch show held at Newstead Abbey.

4. Remember this event?

2006: The Sherwood Forest Trust stall members entertain the crown at the Springwatch show held at Newstead Abbey.Photo: Roger Grayson

