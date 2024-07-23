From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Laying a wreath
2013: A wreath laying ceremony takes place at Hucknall Parish Church to mark the 225th anniversary of Lord Byron's birth.Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Remember this match?
2013: Titchfield Park Bowls Team take on Rolls-Royce Ladies for the Lord Byron Trophy as part of the Byron Festival.Photo: Jane Hilton
3. Cutting the ribbon
2012: The Lord Byron Business Centre is opened by the current Lord Byron with Coun Ken Knight, chairman of Ashfield District Council.Photo: Anne Shelley
4. In the stocks
2011: Gineen Dove takes the part of a non-rent payer in the Byron Festival re-enactment of Lord Byron's rent demands.Photo: Anne Shelley