2008: A superb group shot of the competitors who took part in the Easter bonnet parade, held by Headway at Hucknall.
Spot anyone you know in these cracking Easter snaps?

Here are some cracking Easter photos from your Dispatch archives.

By Sharon Brandom
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 12:00 am

Take a trip down memory lane with these cracking Easter shots. Do you remember these events from years gone by, or recognise someone in the pics? Perhaps you are in one yourself...

1. Easter craft

2008: This young lady is busy decorating her egg at Broomhill Road Children’s Centre, during their Easter craft activities.

Photo: Anne Shelley

2. All smiles

2010: This happy trio are pictured having fun at an Easter crafts session, held at the after-school club on Hoewood Road in Bulwell.

Photo: Anne Shelley

3. Are you on this picture?

2008: Tweety Pie is pictured with youngsters at the George Street Tenants and Residents Association, during an Easter event.

Photo: Roger Grayson

4. Easter winners

2008: Sally Newsome presents Easter eggs to the winners of the Easter bonnet competition at Hucknall Baptist Pre-school Playgroup.

Photo: Angela Ward

