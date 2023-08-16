Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?
1. In the swim
2007: Jessie Skinner, aged two, enjoys the Tommy`s splashathon event at Edgewood Leisure Centre. Photo: Angela Ward
2. In fine voice
2007: The Hucknall Choral Society starts off the gazebo party at the Parish Church in Hucknall Photo: Angela Ward
3. New sports centre
2006: The official opening of the new sports centre at Henry Mellish School in Bulwell is carried out by Graham Allen MP. Photo: jane.hilton
4. Making a splash
2007: Natalie Baldwin of Linby finds one way to get home in the floods on Wighay Road. Also pictured is Stephen Baldwin. Photo: Angela Ward