The brilliant images take a look at what some of Nottingham’s streets and landmarks used to look like in the early 20th century.
The gallery also features pictures from Nottingham Forest games in a very different footballing world, you fans watching Test cricket at Trent Bridge and life for factory workers.
There’s plenty more as well to help take you back in time.
1. Nottingham, Market Place
The Market Place in Nottingham, circa 1900. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company
2. Nottingham Market Place
Nottingham Market Place prepares to start trading. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company
3. Nottingham Castle
Nottingham Castle circa 1900. Photo: Hulton Archive
4. Helping the kids
Twenty five boys and 25 girls, children of the Nottingham unemployed were each presented with a new and complete set of clothing at Wellaton Park, Nottingham. The clothing was obtained from the funds subscribed by Their Majesties to the Pearson 's Fresh Air Fund in commemoration of their Silver Jubilee. Photo: Hulton Archive