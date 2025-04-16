These rare historic pictures show life around Nottinghamshire over a century ago

The images show a different looking county with traditional ways of life, Nottingham Forest in 1913 and the England Test cricket XI in 1899 in what was WG Grace's final Test at Trent Bridge all featuring,

We also have an elephant making its way through Bulwell when the circus came to town, the Goose Fair in 1907 and 1908 and a nod to Nottingham’s lace industry.

That, and plenty more, in this cracking gallery. Take a look and enjoy.

1 . Haymaking - 1895 Haymaking in Clifton in 1895. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images

2 . Nottingham Market square Nottingham Market square is pictured, circa 1900. Photo: Getty Images