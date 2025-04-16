Haymaking in Clifton in 1895.Haymaking in Clifton in 1895.
These rare historic pictures show life around Nottinghamshire over a century ago

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Oct 2024, 12:41 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 15:33 BST
We have dug into the archives to bring you these wonderful images which capture life around Nottinghamshire over a century ago.

The images show a different looking county with traditional ways of life, Nottingham Forest in 1913 and the England Test cricket XI in 1899 in what was WG Grace's final Test at Trent Bridge all featuring,

We also have an elephant making its way through Bulwell when the circus came to town, the Goose Fair in 1907 and 1908 and a nod to Nottingham’s lace industry.

That, and plenty more, in this cracking gallery. Take a look and enjoy.

Haymaking in Clifton in 1895.

1. Haymaking - 1895

Haymaking in Clifton in 1895. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images

Nottingham Market square is pictured, circa 1900.

2. Nottingham Market square

Nottingham Market square is pictured, circa 1900. Photo: Getty Images

Nottingham Market-Place, circa 1896.

3. The Market-Place

Nottingham Market-Place, circa 1896. Photo: Getty Images

Circus procession on Long Row West, Nottingham, c1895.

4. Long Row West

Circus procession on Long Row West, Nottingham, c1895. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images

