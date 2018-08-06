All you need to know for Nottingham Forest’s first home game tomorrow night

Nottingham Forest begin their home programme in the new Skybet Championship season on Tuesday with a huge game against West Bromwich Albion.

Here is all the essential information you need ahead of the game.

When and where is it happening?

Tuesday, August 7 at the City Ground in Nottingham, kick-off at 7.45pm.

Who’s playing?

Nottingham Forest face West Bromwich Albion, who were relegated from the Premier League last season. Both sides are expected to challenge for promotion this season and both are looking for their first wins of the season in this game.

How to get there

Nottingham station is a 20 minute walk from the ground.

Nearest bus stop is Victoria Embankment, served by numerous routes, including Nottingham City Transport’s Navy line services 1, 1A, 1B, 3, 4, and Green line services 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 9B, 10, 10C, 10X, 11, 11C and N6, and TrentBarton’s Cotgrave and Keyworth routes.

The nearest tram stops are Queens Walk and Station Street. Tram park and ride runs from Clifton South, Toton Lane and Phoenix Park.

Where to park

Park in the official Nottingham Forest allocated car parks at Meadow Lane (Notts County FC) - £3 per car, Victoria Embankment - £4 per car ( limited availability), County Hall (Nottinghamshire County Council) - £5 per car, £12 per minibus and £20 per coach.

Cattlemarket Pay & Display - £3 per car, Lady Bay Sports Ground (Nottingham RFC) - £5 per car.

Controlled parking zones and residents parking schemes are enforced on residential streets and roads arounds the ground on match days.

Nearest pubs

The Southbank Bar, Trent Bridge Inn (home supporters only), Larwood & Voce (home supporters only), The Embankment, Brewhouse & Kitchen, Trent Navigation Inn and Hooters near to the station. The Meadow Bar at Notts County is a designated away fans bar.

How to get tickets

Call the ticket office on 0115 982438, email tickets@nottinghamforest.co.uk or go online at www.tickets.nottinghamforest.co.uk

Further information

Call the club on 0115 9824388 or visit the website at www.nottinghamforest.co.uk