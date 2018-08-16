All you need to know for Notts County’s clash with Yeovil tomorrow night

Notts County are back at home tomorrow night as they host Yeovil Town in SkyBet League Two.

Here is all the essential information you need ahead of the game.

When and where is it happening?

Friday, August 17 at Meadow Lane in Nottingham, kick-off at 7.45pm

Who’s playing?

Notts County welcome Yeovil Town to Meadow Lane with both sides still looking for their first league win. Both sides impressed against Championship opposition in the cup in midweek with the Magpies taking Middlesbrough all the way to penalties before losing out, while Yeovil suffered a narrow loss to Aston Villa.

How to get there

Nottingham station is a 20 minute walk from the ground.

Nearest bus stop to the ground is Ryehill Street which is served by numerous routes, including Nottingham City Transport’s Navy line services 1, 1A, 3 and 4 and Green line services 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 10C and 10X and TrentBarton’s Cotgrave and Keyworth routes.

The nearest tram stop is Station Street. Tram park and ride runs from Clifton South, Toton Lane and Phoenix Park.

Where to park

Follow local signs for match day parking which will direct you to club’s designated match day car parks.

Nearest pubs

Trent Navigation Inn, Hooters (near to the station), The Southbank Bar, Trent Bridge Inn The Embankment, Brewhouse & Kitchen, Larwood & Voce

How to get tickets

Call the ticket office on 0115 9557210, email: ticketoffice@nottscountyfc.co.uk or visit www.theclubshop.co.uk/nottscounty-tickets/

Further information

Call 0115 9529000, email office@nottscountyfc.co.uk or visit www.nottscountyfc.co.uk