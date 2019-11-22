Annesley restaurant owner saves village pub from closure

The owner of Annesley’s popular Porterhouse by Barlows restaurant has saved a struggling pub after responding to rumours on social media.

When Scott Barlow heard that The Shepherd’s Rest at Bagthorpe was closing its doors, he felt it was “sad to see such a beautiful pub go”.

False rumours surfaced that his own chain was planning to step in, but Scott decided it was “a great idea”.

Not only did he step in to rescue the pub, which is now open under new management, he also unveiled major renovation plans for next year.

In the finest tradition of Porterhouse, which is doing a roaring trade on Forest Road, Annesley, the Shepherd’s Rest kitchen is already serving traditional country pub food.

Scott said: “Years ago, I went to the ‘Shep’ as a child and often thought that it was a really nice pub.

“But over the years, it got a bit rundown and left behind, and no longer seemed to serve its purpose.

“We phoned up the owners and now, through Heineken, we will be having a major revamp in the spring.

Scott feels the pub has “so much potential”, with its countryside location and amazing views, and is even planning to install pods for ‘glamping’ (luxury camping).

He added: “Because it is a country pub, we can’t change a lot to the exterior because it is a listed building.

“But we want to improve the garden area for children, and there’s some land at the back that we would like to turn into a ‘glamping’ area.”