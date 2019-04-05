Are you looking for something egg-cellent to do this Easter? Check out our guide to find the best Easter egg hunts near you If your looking for something to keep the kids entertained this Easter, look no further. We've compiled the ultimate guide just for you. So get cracking. Rufford Abbey 1. Bolsover Castle Easter Adventure Quest, March 30 - April 2, 2019. Explore the castle and find the clues.Children must be five-15 years-of-age. Bolsover Castle, Castle St, Bolsover, Chesterfield S44 6PR. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Clumber Park Cadburys Easter Egg Hunt at Clumber Park, Worksop, March 30 - April 2, 2019. Join the Easter Bunny who will give tots a clue to find the chocolate treats. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Hardwick Hall Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt, Friday, April 19 - Monday, April 22, 2019. Starts at the stableyard. Hardwick Hall, Doe Lea, Chesterfield S44 5QJ. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Rufford Abbey Follow the map and find fun scenes of spring, and get a chocolate treat to finish. Saturday, March 30 - Sunday, April 28, 2019. Rufford Abbey Country Park, Ollerton, Nottinghamshire, NG22 9DF. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3