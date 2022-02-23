Dacia Duster goes Extreme with new special edition

Dacia has unveiled a rugged-looking new edition of its popular Duster SUV.

The Dacia Duster Extreme SE features unique design touches and comes with the option of all-wheel-drive and an automatic transmission and is due to go on sale in April.

Based on the top-of-the-range Prestige trim and priced from £17,495, the Duster Extreme E features exclusive Urban Grey paint and black 17-inch alloy wheels, with a Quartz Grey finish to the grille, wing mirror caps and roof rails. The tailgate script is also finished in black and satin chrome to complete the monochrome look.

If the grey exterior finish isn’t to your liking, the Extreme SE is also available in seven other brighter hues.

Inside, there are satin chrome and charcoal grey finishes to the air vents, dashboard and centre console, with orange edging and stitching adding a splash of colour to the cabin.

Based as it is on the range-topping model, the Duster Extreme SE features automatic air conditioning, keyless entry, multi-view camera, blind spot warning, heated seats, acoustic windshield, and and eight-inch media touchscreen, with wireless smartphone mirroring and satellite navigation.

The Duster Extreme SE comes with a choice of five engines including three petrol units, one diesel and one bi-fuel engine capable of running on petrol or LPG.

Entry level versions feature a 1.0-litre 89bhp petrol engine with two-wheel drive and six-speed manual gearbox. The 99bhp bi-fuel variant with two-wheel drive can also be ordered for £17,495.

Above that, a turbocharged 1.3-litre petrol is available with either 128bhp or 148bhp, with the moer powerful version coming with a six-speed automatic as standard.

A 1.5-litre diesel with 114bhp is offered with a six-speed manual and two-wheel-drive or a six-speed automatic and four-wheel-drive, with the all-wheel-drive variant priced at £21,465.