Audi SQ2

Julie Marshall takes the Audi SQ2 on a quest for adventure

There are, broadly speaking, two kinds of drivers; those who use their vehicles as a way of getting to A to B as quickly and hassle-free as possible and those who love to be out driving at every opportunity for pure pleasure.

As a motoring writer I fall into the latter category but often work and family commitments get in the way and I can’t spend as much time behind the wheel as I like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And so, when the test drive of an Audi SQ2 Black Edition coincided with an invitation to try out a newly launched driving experience it was too good an opportunity to pass up.

Audi SQ2

We spent a couple of days in Cheshire taking part in a digital treasure hunt called Quest Drive.

Taking the SQ2 proved a wise choice as the roads we were driving were some of the most heavily potholed I have ever come across. Luckily the Audi proved more than up to the task. Skimming over the surfaced roads without so much as a shimmy.

The handling also benefited from Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive and it had a lowered suspension to aid cornering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was the driver and my co-pilot directed me as the app on our tablet dictated. At lunchtime we flipped up the tailgate of the SQ2 and ate our picnic sitting in the loadspace.

Audi SQ2

The SQ2 is a top-spec performance car based on the Q2 but with an SUV-like raised ride height that made it perfect for spotting the clues along the way. The large windows also aided us in other tasks such as counting the number of telegraph poles along the route.

To get to and from the event we had 180 miles of motorway driving which the SQ2 ate up. Acceleration is a brisk 4.9 seconds from 0-62mph and top speed is a limited 155mph.

It proves to be really quiet when cruising, the seven-speed S tronic transmission doesn’t miss a beat and gear changes are smooth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We kept it in Comfort mode the majority of the time - switching to Sport when we wanted a bit more fun.

Audi SQ2

There are no real surprises inside the cabin - it’s all typically top notch Audi quality fit and finish.

The standard spec comes with sat nav, parking sensors, rear-view camera, cruise control CarPlay and Android Auto.

In our test car we had the addition of the £1,295 pack which included a larger infotainment screen and virtual cockpit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All seats are comfortable and supportive but though there is room in the back for three adults it’s a bit of a tight squeeze. The boot is spacious and can be extended with the rear seats folded to take a load capacity of 1,000 litres.

The high price may prove to be an issue for some potential customers. The on the road price of our test car came out at £46,690 with the arrow grey paint job and tech pack adding a further £1870.

Audi SQ2 Black Edition

Price: ££46,690 (£48,560 as tested)

Engine: Two-litre petrol

Power: 295bhp

Torque: 295lb/ft

Transmission: seven-speed S-Tronic

Top speed: 155mph

0-62mph: 4.9 seconds

Economy: 34mpg