Motorist fined for driving with just a tiny ‘porthole’ in misted-up windscreen

A driver has been fined by police after being caught driving with their windscreen almost completely misted over.

The clueless motorist was stopped by police in Bonhill, West Dunbartonshire, who spotted them driving with just a tiny “porthole” of cleared glass to see out of.

Police Scotland said the offender was caught just as schools were coming out, with their dangerous actions placing children and other road users at risk.

The foolish driver was hit with a £100 fine and three penalty points on their licence for failing to sufficiently demist their windows.

Rule 229 of the Highway Code states: “Before you set off you MUST be able to see, so clear all snow and ice from all your windows.” And the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) regulations state: “All glass or other transparent material fitted to a motor vehicle shall be maintained in such condition that it does not obscure the vision of the driver while the vehicle is being driven on a road.”

Driving with an obscured view of the road can carry fines of up to £1,000.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Police Division shared an image of the car with its windscreen almost completely obscured by condensation. And they urged other drivers to avoid a fine by making sure their windscreens and other glass are properly cleared before setting off.

In a Facebook post highlighting the driver’s dangerous actions, the force said: “When it’s cold, wet and often icy, it’s important to take extra time to make sure your vehicle is safe for the journey ahead.

“Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Police Division Road Policing Officers stopped this vehicle in Bonhill as the schools were coming out.