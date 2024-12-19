Peugeot e-3008 review: More than just a pretty face

The new Peugeot e-3008 | Peugeot

Motoring writer Gareth Butterfield spends a week in the new all-electric Peugeot e-3008

This is the new Peugeot e-3008. Striking, isn't it? It's a complete reimagination of a hugely successful car for Peugeot and, in this fully-electric form, it's about as cutting edge as the brand gets.

The headline figures are really impressive. A 73kWh battery offers up a WLTP range of 326 miles, it can charge up to 160kW, and has 211bhp. There's even a long-range version on the way with a massive 98kWh battery and potential range of 422 miles. Blimey.

The only trouble is, even the smaller-battery version weighs in at over 2,100kg, and the cost starts at just shy of £50,000.

The design is cohesive, and very striking | Peugeot

So is it a bloated, overpriced family car then? Not quite, no. Yes, it's heavy, and yes, it's expensive, but it's also very nice to live with.

Glossing over the gorgeous new design, the interior is a feast for the eyes. It has an imposing 21" display that cleverly encompasses driver information and infotainment, and there's another smaller display in the dash which serves as a multi-function control with shortcuts.

The word "shortcuts" implies ease of use, but it's actually just another overly complicated way of operating the car's main features. Please bring back buttons soon, we're sick of all this now.

There are a lot of buttons on the steering wheel, that said. And it's still got a relatively small steering wheel, although it doesn't feel as comically puny as some previous Peugeots.

The mood lighting that wraps around the dashboard is gorgeous and, while space is a tad compromised in the rear there's room for two adults. As long as they're not too tall.

The boot's big, though. Because the battery pack is beneath the floor on this new Stellantis platform, it frees up 520 litres of rear luggage space, or 1,480 with the rear seats flattened. There’s also a false floor with space for charging cables and other things you hide away, but there's sadly still no "frunk".

The dashboard layout is rather lovely, but physical buttons would have been nice | Peugeot

We're well past the era in which electric family cars were unnecessarily fast, but the e-3008 is sprightly enough, reaching 60mph in a respectable 8.7 seconds.

The overbearing impression from driving it, though, is the weight. At motorway speed, or pootling through town, it's not something you'll notice, but through a set of twisty bends you'll soon feel its mass moving around.

That said, it grips well, the ride is decent on everything but big bumps, and it's very quiet and refined, even at motorway pace.

The boot is one of the best in the class | Peugeot

Of course, this being a new car, there's a suite of safety aids, some welcome, some irritating. It's easy enough to switch them off in the e-3008, but I actually found there was little need to, because they're refreshingly subtle. Let's hope this is a trend that continues.

Let's get back to the price. It's important to point out that there are also mild-hybrid petrol and plug-in hybrid 3008 versions on the way, with the former being a significantly smaller investment.

The cheapest entry into an electric e-3008 starts at £45,950 with the Allure trim. Crucially, you get that show-stopping interior and the excellent 21" screen, but you won't get essentials such as heated seats and a heat pump.

The GT trim is a better package, but you're now sitting at £49,330. And for that price you'd expect it to push a few boundaries. It really doesn't.

That said, it's one of the most stylish family cars on the market, spec levels are good if you pick the right trim, and the interior is just lovely.

It's a fine option, then, if not a game-changer.