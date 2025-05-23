Review: Isuzu D-Max
At the beginning of this year, I was invited to attend the launch of the new Isuzu D-Max pick-up.
Much to my annoyance, I had to decline due to a gammy knee and when I saw the photos of the event I was more than a little envious.
The other journalists had a whale of a time on and off-road as the D-Max was put through its paces on some very tough terrain.
However, once the aforementioned knee had healed up sufficiently I took delivery of a Double Cab and I spent a week navigating the mean streets of my hometown instead.
Not quite the same as using it to ford streams and scale muddy tracks but I was able to evaluate its suitability for those who don’t live exclusively rural lives.
The D-Max is available in various guises with two distinct ranges: Utility and All-Purpose.
Utility comes in Single, Extended and Double Cab. If you opt for All-Purpose there is a wider choice, although no single-cab, with DL20 Extended and Double Cab; DL40 Double Cab and the top of the range V-Cross Double Cab - the version we had on test.
The D-Max has been around since 2012 and has been a sales success for Isuzu, which, incidentally, only makes commercial vehicles.
Since launch, it has sold around 5,000 units a year until 2024 when sales climbed to around 6,500.
The Double Cab is by far and away the most popular - 82 per cent against nine per cent for Single and Extended. And for 2025 the majority of the D-Max sales are predicted to be All-Purpose with a projected 70 per cent split - of these 45 per cent will be the V-Cross.
All D-Max versions are powered by a potent, though at times quite noisy, 1.9-litre engine, with an acceleration of 13 seconds and a top speed of 112 mph. The economy is a better than expected 31.44 mpg with CO2 emissions coming out at 235g/km.
Pick-ups are as well-specified as passenger cars these days. Even the Utility Range has a plethora of on and off-road driving aids as well as such luxuries as a reversing camera, air conditioning, cruise control, 8in colour touchscreen and remote control central locking.
DL20 and DL40 add, among other things automatic gears, keyless entry with a start button, and parking sensors (rear only in the DL20).
Move up to V-Cross for a slightly bigger touchscreen, more speakers and a couple of USB points in the front.
It also adds wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather upholstery and dark grey side steps.
Driving the D-Max is a pleasure and it easily keeps up with traffic on fast A-roads and motorways but parking is another matter. At 5.2m long and 1.9 metres wide it takes up a fair amount of space in a town centre car park and you need to pick your spot with care.
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Price: £39,995
Engine: 1.9 turbo diesel, four-cylinder
Power: 162bhp
Torque: 265lb/ft
Transmission: Six-speed automatic
Top speed: 112mph
0-62mph: 13 seconds
Economy: 31.4mpg
CO 2 emissions:235g/km
