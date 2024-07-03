Vauxhall Mokka

Julie Marshall spends a week behind the wheel of the Mokka, Vauxhall’s small SUV.

Vauxhall’s small SUV, the Mokka, was launched 12 years ago. The second generation debuted in 2021 and featured a new look and an enhanced range of petrol and diesel engines as well as introducing a full-electric version to the line-up.

It is shorter and wider than the model it replaced, which incidentally was called Mokka X, and is 120kg lighter.

There are two petrol engines, both 1.2 litre, one a six-speed manual with 98bhp and a more powerful 128bhp. This derivative is available with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed auto box. The diesel is 1.5 litre mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

In common with other new Vauxhalls the Moka has the new Vizor front end with its single dark strip across the front of the vehicle and the redesigned Griffin emblem.

The Mokka was also the first Vauxhall to showcase the Pure Panel system which incorporates a digital instrument panel and central touchscreen. Our GS spec vehicle (the middle one of the three) had the larger 10in colour touchscreen and 12in instrument cluster - lesser models get 7in digital instrument display.

Mokka has satellite navigation, Bluetooth, digital radio and a USB with two others USBs in the rear. Also Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring. I suspect, most people, like me,will opt for using this rather than the on board system

Vauxhall’s system looks good but is not the fastest to react. Luckily, not all controls are hidden in its menus with climate control and music volume controlled by chunky knobs underneath. Far safer than having to take your eyes off the road to fiddle with the touchscreen.

It’s easy enough to get comfy behind the wheel. Seats are supportive and the front ones are heated. There’s plenty of adjustment in the driver’s seat and the steering wheel adjusts for reach and rake. As it’s an SUV, albeit a small one, the seats are placed quite high up for good forward visibility.

The view behind is not so good as the rear pillars get in the way but thankfully all Mokka models have rear sensors and camera to make light of parking concerns

We drove the higher rated petrol model with eight-speed automatic transmission. Official figures have it sprinting from 0-60mph in 9.2 seconds and going on to 124mph.

The Mokka’s suspension is comfortable enough when it is being driven on smooth roads but care needs to be taken on badly surfaced, potholed and speed bump strewn ones. Then it gives you a nasty jolt if you’re making progress a little too briskly.

The Mokka is quiet enough, even at speed, with wind and tyre noise well within acceptable limits. The auto gearbox does what is expected of it without fuss.

There’s plenty of room in the front but travel three-up in the rear seats and it’s a bit of a squash. While there are plenty of cubby holes dotted about the cabin, the boot, at 350 lires (1105 litres with rear seats down) is not overly generous.

Specification

Price: £29,730

Engine: 1.2-litre, turbo petrol

Power: 128bhp

Torque: 169lb/ft

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Top speed: 124mph

0-62mph: 9.2 seconds

Economy: 47.9mpg