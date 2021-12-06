These are the second-hand cars that have seen values rise by up to 50% since last year, plus those that are rising most slowly

Used car prices have rocketed this year, recording five years’ worth of growth in just six months, according to Auto Trader.

Rising demand post-lockdown and limited supply in both the new and second-hand markets have pushed up prices for 20 consecutive months and the average used car is now worth £17,366, £3,400 more than it was in May.

The growth has been seen in almost every segment as well, from superminis to supercars but while the average year-on-year rise is around 28%, some models have seen their value rise by as much as 50%, which is great news for sellers but not for buyers.

However, some cars have seen below-average growth and, in one or two cases, prices have fallen despite the strong market, offering the chance for buyers to bag a bargain.

Here, then, are the 10 used cars that have seen the largest price rises since November 2020, and the 10 that have seen the smallest growth or dropped in value. All figures are based on the Auto Trader Retail Price Index for November 2021.

1. Seat Alhambra. Price change: +49.5% This practical seven-seat MPV hsa now been discontinued but there’s still strong demand for the spacious Spaniard, with average values rising to £18,918. Photo: Seat Photo Sales

2. Mercedes-Benz CLK. Price change: +45.1% It seems that even in winter there’s a desire for something sleek and convertible and this large premium drop-top is fetching an average of £7,844 despite its advancing years Photo: Mercedes Photo Sales

3. Renualt Grand Scenic. Price change: 44.2% Our second people carrier didn’t enjoy massive sales success when it was brand new but families are clearly keen to snap up this French seven-seater now, with prices hitting an average of £9,425 across all generations Photo: Renault Photo Sales

4. Ford Focus. Price change +44.1% The Focus has been a big seller for Ford ever since it launched in 1998 but even relatively common cars like it are soaring in value right now. The average Focus sold in November 2021 went for £15,181 Photo: Ford Photo Sales