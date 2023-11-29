The Children at Applegarth are excited to be able to share their act of kindness in donating advents calendars to the Under One Roof food bank.

Our amazing children at Applegarth Day Nursery have truly embraced the spirit of giving this Christmas by donating their very own advent calendars to the incredible food bank called Under One Roof.

These little Superheroes have shown us that kindness knows no age limits. They understand the importance of helping those in need, especially during this festive season. Together, they decided to share the joy of counting down to Christmas with those who may not have the same privileges as them.

Under One Roof is a local food bank that provides essential support to families and individuals facing food insecurity. By donating advent calendars, our children have not only brought joy to others but they have also reminded us of the power of unity and compassion.