There are three common culprits that can make people feel unwell at Christmas but experts advise you can be prepared by keeping your medicine cabinet, or travel bag, stocked with a few over-the-counter remedies just in case you get caught out.

Stay mindful of these Christmas conundrums and take precautions to enjoy a healthy and happy holiday season.

1. Overindulgence in Food and Drink

What happens: Eating too much rich, fatty, or sugary food, or drinking excessive alcohol, can lead to digestive issues and include: feeling sick, burping and breaking wind, feeling bloated, a painful burning feeling in the chest that we call heartburn, and bringing up food or bitter tasting

Don’t let Christmas frolics and festive feasting flatten your Christmas spirit.

fluids into your mouth known as reflux.

How to avoid: If you are prone to indigestion, it can help to avoid rich, spicy or fatty foods, cut down on tea, coffee, alcohol and fizzy drinks. At night, don’t eat 3 to 4 hours before going to bed, and sleep on your left side and try and raise the head of your bed or use pillows to ensure

your shoulders and chest are above your stomach. Some medicines can also cause or worsen indigestion symptoms including aspirin containing products and ibuprofen, so avoid these where possible. Enjoy treats in moderation, and make sure food is prepared and stored safely.

 Be prepared: Pharmacist, Dr Dick Middleton says: “You can treat digestive discomfort yourself with over-the-counter remedies such as antacids that neutralise stomach acid and help to relieve indigestion and heartburn. Purchased from pharmacies, supermarkets or on-line, they

come as either a chewable tablet or liquid and will usually relieve symptoms in a few hours.

“Or pack single dose sachets of natural colloidal silica gel which coats the stomach with a protective lining and adsorbs excess acidity and gas to help relieve acid reflux, heartburn and nausea symptoms of indigestion. It can be taken with other medications as long as it is taken an

hour before or after taking medicines.” Try Silicolgel (200ml bottle) £9.15 or (500ml) £19.95, Superdrug, Boots, Holland & Barrett or buy convenient travel-sized Silicolgel Sachets, £10.95 (12 x 5ml) sachets, Boots, www.silicol.co.uk

 When to worry: Always see your GP if you keep suffering from indigestion, heartburn or being sick, have lost a lot of weight unintentionally, have difficulty swallowing, are in severe pain, or have blood in your vomit or poo.

2. Diffuse Christmas stress and have a fight free Christmas

What happens: Psychologist and anger expert Dr Sheena Kumar working with vitamin and supplement brand Healthspan says; “For some it is not all happy families and there can be real traumas and wounds that arise around family. If this is the case make sure you have a

solid self-care plan.”

How to avoid it: Make a self-care plan which may include:

● Giving yourself permission to take breaks from long family days.

● Exercise over Christmas helps break the sluggish feeling and boosts our wellbeing.

● Prioritise getting support from others be it a friend, a helpline or a professional.

What happens: “I always encourage my patients to anticipate and plan for difficult family dynamics. Our emotions often take over in the moment and having a plan to fall back on can help things from escalating. The key things are to identify what triggers you and others, and

how you can respond in a healthy way. Plan in advance what you may need to do to diffuse the situation, feel relaxed and safe. Practice setting boundaries in advance - how you can say ‘no’ or take time out. Focusing on things you are grateful for can also diffuse tensions you

may be holding on to. Lots of people this Christmas wont have family or food , remembering that can help put things into perspective.

Be prepared: On another note, if unresolved feelings resurface remember that forgiveness is more about freeing yourself from the past then excusing what has happened. Have faith that you are mature enough to resolve your feelings without the other party and accept that just

because you deserve an apology does not mean you will ever get one. Set your focus on the love you have for the person in spite of your disagreements and hurts. Actively look for positive things about that person. If rehashing old conflicts comes around, redirect your

conversations towards enjoying time with the family now.

When to worry: Others strategies are knowing, the only person that you are in control of is yourself. Here are some cooling down tips:

● Practice breathing deeply by inhaling slowly for a count of four, holding, and exhaling

– this activates the body’s relaxation response and can calm nerves quickly.

● Shift your focus away from stress by playing with the kids or pets if you can.

● Visualise something that brings you peace.

● Remind yourself that you are resilient and capable of dealing with your big feelings

and other peoples too; you could repeat a phrase like ‘I can handle this’.

3. Coughs, Colds & Sore Throats

 What happens: Christmas gatherings often involve close contact with others, increasing the risk of catching viruses like the flu or colds, especially during winter when these illnesses are more common. As viruses cause the majority of upper respiratory tract infections, antibiotics

will not help but there’s a range of self-care at home advice available on NHS websites to help reduce the severity and duration of coughs and colds without requiring a wasted trip to the doctors.

 How to avoid: Wash your hands frequently, stay hydrated, and consider getting a flu shot if it’s available in your region.

 Be prepared: Dr Dick Middleton says: “Resting well, staying hydrated with fluids, soothing sore throats with honey in warm water, and gargling with a homemade saltwater mouthwash will all help.

“A self-care option that is little known is a herbal medicine containing extracts of pelargonium in tablet form that is recommended as part of NICE guidelines as a self-care treatment option for adults and children 12 years and above to help treat coughs without resorting to antibiotics.”

More information about the use of Pelargonium can be found on the British Herbal Medicines Association website (www.bhma.info) or try Centoreze, a new licensed herbal medicinal product containing Pelargonium used to relieve the symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections, including common cold, such as sore throat, cough and blocked or runny nose, based on traditional use only. Visit www.centoreze.co.uk and it costs £10.95 including delivery.

 When to worry: If symptoms persist and don’t clear up after a week, visit your GP or pharmacist.