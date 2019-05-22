Can you land yourself a property bargain?

Eleven properties in Mansfield and Ashfield for sale right now for £60,000 or less

If you're looking to get on the property ladder, but can't spend the earth, then these homes might be just what you're looking for.

All of them are listed on Zoopla, check out this list and see if you can grab yourself a bargain.

This two-bed terrace is available for just 50,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2HIiLnw

1. Dallas Street, Mansfield

There is no upward chain on this one-bedroom semi-detached which is on the market for only 45,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2Qdxn1Y

2. Carr Lane, Warsop

This three-bed terrace has no chain and a price tag of 60,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2WZN8wf

3. Austin Street, Bulwell

Offers over 50,000 are wanted for this three-bed end terrace. Details: http://bit.ly/2HuP1f4

4. Fenwick Street, Warsop

