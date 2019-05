Cuppa and cake - there's nothing better to revive flagging spirits in the afternoon.

Tea and tasty treats are the perfect pick-me-up for weary shoppers and walkers. We've taken the legwork out of looking for the best places for refreshments in Nottinghamshire with the help of TripAdvisor recommendations.

"The cream tea is out of this world."

"Lovely sandwiches, scones with jam and cream and a large piece of cake."

"One of the best afternoon teas I've had. Service excellent."

"Afternoon tea - selection of sandwiches, cream scone, cupcakes, fresh fruit."

"Afternoon tea - finger sandwiches, melt in the mouth quiches, homemade cakes, scones with homemade jam. The supply of tea was endless."

"The food is to die for especially the home-made scones with jam and clotted cream."

"Afternoon tea was delicious, a good variety of sandwiches and cake, service was good too."

"Cuppa was smashing, cake was tasty."

"Good choice of sandwiches and the home-made scones were delicious."