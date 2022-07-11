Here's 9 cheap ways to keep the kids entertained during the summer holidays

Children and their parents entertain and have fun with balloons

Online wholesaler Wholesale Sweets are giving their budget friendly tips on how to keep the kids entertained during the summer.

They’ve looked at a variety of both indoor and outdoor options and among their suggestions are organising a treasure hunt and camping in the garden.

Kathryn Hague from Wholesale Sweets said: “School holidays are just around the corner and for many people this time is associated with financial worries, especially now with the surge in living costs.

“However, there are many ways to make the most out of the long break and share quality time with the family without spending a fortune.

“One of the best ways to save money when preparing for summer activities with children is to bulk buy things you’ll need a fair amount, so you can take advantage of the wholesale prices.”

Here are some ideas for keeping the kids entertained during the summer holidays:

Treasure hunt

What could be more exciting than looking for a hidden treasure around the house and garden? The kids could follow a map and solve clues to find a prize. Some tastysweets would be a real winner.

Baking

Baking makes a fun rainy day activity. You could opt for something easy like baking cookies or muffins, or why not try making and decorating their favourite cake? This will be a fun hands on experience for the little sweet tooths.

Home cinema

Save money on tickets by setting up your own little home cinema. Choose a film to stream, dim the lights and get some cinema snacks. You can get small popcorn boxes and put out sweets in different containers so the kids can have a pick and mix.

Have a picnic

Food always tastes better outdoors, so lay out a blanket on the grass and have a little picnic in the sun. You can also bring along some games and invite friends to make it even more fun.

Camp in the garden

You don’t need to get away to go camping, instead you can just set up the tent in your backyard to feel the thrill of sleeping outdoors. For the real camping experience you can also roast marshmallows, sing some songs and tell fun stories.

DIY projects

Get creative with some arts and crafts projects like painting or making your own bracelets. Crafting is an activity that the whole family can get involved in, as it’s suitable for children of different ages and is also fun and exciting for the parents.

Family games night

Pick out some of your favourite board games and gather the family around the table for an exciting games night. You could also play games that don’t require much equipment, like charades or hide and seek.

Head to the park

Enjoy the weather and fresh air on a day out in the park, where children can have fun on the playground, play ball, fly a kite and run around.

Water balloon fight