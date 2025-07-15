Revealed: The 10 most popular baby boys names in Mansfield and Ashfield

Names like Muhammed, Leo and George all seem to be popular right now with influences ranging from sports and music stars to the royal family.
But where do they come on the Mansfield and Ashfield list and which other names make the top 10?
1. American Heavyweight boxer Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali), training in his gym, 21st May 1965. (Photo by Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Topping the list is Muhammad - and here is one of the most famous Muhammads of all, boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Photo: Getty Images
2. BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Noah Beck attends Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022 at Skyline Drive-In on September 11, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)
Noah - here is American influencer and actor Noah Beck who has more than 33m online followers Photo: Getty Images
3. CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Oliver Bearman during the Goodwood Festival of Speed at Goodwood on July 12, 2025 in Chichester, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Oliver - F1 star Oliver Bearman is on the grid for Haas this season. Photo: Getty Images
4. WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Prince George of Wales is seen arriving at St George's Chapel at on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
The name George has enjoyed a surge in popularity thanks to Prince George, eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Photo: Getty Images
