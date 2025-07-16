The 10 most popular names for new baby girls in Mansfield and Ashfield

While the likes of Amelia and Olivia have been in the top 10 for a few years now, others have dipped in and out as the influences of celebrities, sports and social trends take hold.
1. PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: Olivia Colman attends the "Jimpa" Premiere during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Olivia is number one for Mansfield and Ashfield parents - here represented by Oscar-winning actress Olivia Coleman. Photo: Getty Images
2. 394033 03: (FILE PHOTO) Amelia Earhart stands June 14, 1928 in front of her bi-plane called "Friendship" in Newfoundland. Carlene Mendieta, who is trying to recreate Earhart's 1928 record as the first woman to fly across the US and back again, left Rye, NY on September 5, 2001. Earhart (1898 - 1937) disappeared without trace over the Pacific Ocean in her attempt to fly around the world in 1937. (Photo by Getty Images)
Amelia is number two on the list, represented here by legendary aviator Amelia Earhart Photo: Getty Images
3. MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 27: Sports commentator Isa Guha during day two of the Men's Fourth Test Match in the series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 27, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Isha is at three on the list - here is former England cricketer, now commentator and presenter Isha Guha. Photo: Getty Images
4. CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Freya Mavor poses during the "Dalloway" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Freya is on the list, here is Scottish actress and star of E4's Skins Freya Mavor Photo: Getty Images
