News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Horse & Groom, Main Street, LinbyHorse & Groom, Main Street, Linby
Horse & Groom, Main Street, Linby

11 pubs with beer gardens in and around Hucknall and Bulwell to visit this bank holiday

With another bank holiday weekend upon us and the weather looking good, there isn’t anything much better than enjoying a refreshing ice-cold beverage in the beer garden of your favourite local pub.
By John Smith
Published 25th May 2023, 20:48 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 20:48 BST

So take a look at some of these pubs in, or near Hucknall and Bulwell, with their own beer gardens you can try out.

Why not visit one this weekend?

This is not an exhaustive list and other pubs in Hucknall and Bulwell and the surrounding area not listed here may also have beer gardens.

But these were ones that you picked out as being among your favourites.

Byron's Rest, Baker Street, Hucknall

1. Byron's Rest, Hucknall

Byron's Rest, Baker Street, Hucknall Photo: John Smith

Photo Sales
Red Lion, High Street, Hucknall

2. Red Lion, Hucknall

Red Lion, High Street, Hucknall Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Plough & Harrow, High Street, Hucknall

3. Plough & Harrow, Hucknall

Plough & Harrow, High Street, Hucknall Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Griffins Head, Moor Road, Papplewick

4. Griffins Head, Papplewick

Griffins Head, Moor Road, Papplewick Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HucknallBulwell