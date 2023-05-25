11 pubs with beer gardens in and around Hucknall and Bulwell to visit this bank holiday

With another bank holiday weekend upon us and the weather looking good, there isn’t anything much better than enjoying a refreshing ice-cold beverage in the beer garden of your favourite local pub.

So take a look at some of these pubs in, or near Hucknall and Bulwell, with their own beer gardens you can try out.

Why not visit one this weekend?

This is not an exhaustive list and other pubs in Hucknall and Bulwell and the surrounding area not listed here may also have beer gardens.

But these were ones that you picked out as being among your favourites.

1 . Byron's Rest, Hucknall Byron's Rest, Baker Street, Hucknall Photo: John Smith Photo Sales

2 . Red Lion, Hucknall Red Lion, High Street, Hucknall Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Plough & Harrow, Hucknall Plough & Harrow, High Street, Hucknall Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Griffins Head, Papplewick Griffins Head, Moor Road, Papplewick Photo: Google Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3