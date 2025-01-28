11 top curry houses in Ashfield according to Google reviews

According to available data, it's estimated that around 23m people in the UK regularly eat curry, with many consuming it at least once a week.
Often it’s as a takeaway but millions of us also love to eat out at an Indian restaurant as well.
We’ve crunched the numbers to see which curry houses in Ashfield score best on Google reviews and here are the 11 that people voted their favourites.
1. The Gurkha Palace - Sutton
The Gurkha Palace on Brook Street, Sutton has a a top five-star rating. Photo: The Gurkha Palace Facebook
2. Bibiana Lounge - Hucknall
Bibiana Lounge on High Street, Hucknall has a 4.2 rating. Photo: Google
3. Nawaab Saab - Nuthall
Nawaab Saab, on Nottingham Road, Nuthall, is rated 4.7 out of five. Photo: Google
4. Rani - Huthwaite
Rani, on Market Street, Huthwaite, is ratred 4.5. Photo: Google
