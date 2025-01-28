These are the most popular curry houses in Ashfield according to Google Reviews. Photo: OtherThese are the most popular curry houses in Ashfield according to Google Reviews. Photo: Other
These are the most popular curry houses in Ashfield according to Google Reviews. Photo: Other

11 top curry houses in Ashfield according to Google reviews

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 13:06 BST
If there’s one thing we British love, its the spicy treat of a curry.

According to available data, it's estimated that around 23m people in the UK regularly eat curry, with many consuming it at least once a week.

Often it’s as a takeaway but millions of us also love to eat out at an Indian restaurant as well.

We’ve crunched the numbers to see which curry houses in Ashfield score best on Google reviews and here are the 11 that people voted their favourites.

The Gurkha Palace on Brook Street, Sutton has a a top five-star rating.

1. The Gurkha Palace - Sutton

The Gurkha Palace on Brook Street, Sutton has a a top five-star rating. Photo: The Gurkha Palace Facebook

Photo Sales
Bibiana Lounge on High Street, Hucknall has a 4.2 rating.

2. Bibiana Lounge - Hucknall

Bibiana Lounge on High Street, Hucknall has a 4.2 rating. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Nawaab Saab, on Nottingham Road, Nuthall, is rated 4.7 out of five.

3. Nawaab Saab - Nuthall

Nawaab Saab, on Nottingham Road, Nuthall, is rated 4.7 out of five. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rani, on Market Street, Huthwaite, is ratred 4.5.

4. Rani - Huthwaite

Rani, on Market Street, Huthwaite, is ratred 4.5. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AshfieldGoogle
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice