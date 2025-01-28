11 top curry houses in Ashfield according to Google reviews

According to available data, it's estimated that around 23m people in the UK regularly eat curry, with many consuming it at least once a week.

Often it’s as a takeaway but millions of us also love to eat out at an Indian restaurant as well.

We’ve crunched the numbers to see which curry houses in Ashfield score best on Google reviews and here are the 11 that people voted their favourites.

1 . The Gurkha Palace - Sutton The Gurkha Palace on Brook Street, Sutton has a a top five-star rating. Photo: The Gurkha Palace Facebook Photo Sales

2 . Bibiana Lounge - Hucknall Bibiana Lounge on High Street, Hucknall has a 4.2 rating. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Nawaab Saab - Nuthall Nawaab Saab, on Nottingham Road, Nuthall, is rated 4.7 out of five. Photo: Google Photo Sales