These pubs all have play areas for the kids to enjoy. Photo: Other

13 Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall pubs with kids play areas to keep them entertained

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 27th Mar 2025, 13:16 BST
We all love a trip to the pub and if the pub caters for the smaller members of the family then even better.

If the pub’s got a play area, it’s a win-win – the kids can go and burn off some energy, leaving you and your partner or family to enjoy a drink and some time together, knowing the kids have got plenty to keep them amused.

Play areas at pubs are a big tick for many parents and when they know a pub has one, chances are they’ll be back soon.

Here are 13 pubs across Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall that have play areas or facilties for the kids, to explore.

The Foxglove, Fulmar Close, Forest Town, Mansfield

1. The Foxglove, Mansfield

The Foxglove, Fulmar Close, Forest Town, Mansfield Photo: Google

The Rushley, Nottingham Road, Mansfield

2. The Rushley, Mansfield

The Rushley, Nottingham Road, Mansfield Photo: Google

Nabb Inn, Nabbs Lane, Hucknall.

3. Nabb Inn, Hucknall

Nabb Inn, Nabbs Lane, Hucknall. Photo: National World

The Rufford, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.

4. The Rufford, Mansfield

The Rufford, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield. Photo: Google

