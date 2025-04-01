The North Nottighamshire area is blessed with some brilliant pub beer gardens to enjoy great views and a refreshing pint.The North Nottighamshire area is blessed with some brilliant pub beer gardens to enjoy great views and a refreshing pint.
25 of the best pub beer gardens to visit on a sunny day across North Nottinghamshire

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Apr 2025, 16:49 BST
With temperatures on the rise, attention is turning to enjoy some much-needed spring sunshine.

And after a busy day outdoors there’s nothing better than enjoying a refreshing pint in some nice surroundings.

It’s something North Nottinghamshire is more than blessed with, with these pubs said to have some of the best beer gardens across the area.

These venues were recommended for their beer gardens, according to Google reviews. Take a look and see if your favourite watering hole has made the list.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

"Outstanding local pub; good beer brilliant pies and dog friendly with massive garden" - Rated: 4.6 (1,5k reviews)

1. Fox & Hounds, Blidworth Bottoms

"Outstanding local pub; good beer brilliant pies and dog friendly with massive garden" - Rated: 4.6 (1,5k reviews) Photo: Google

"Only visited for a quick drink, beautiful views, nice beer garden." - Rated: 4.4 (477 reviews)

2. Bird in Hand - Main St, Blidworth

"Only visited for a quick drink, beautiful views, nice beer garden." - Rated: 4.4 (477 reviews) Photo: Google

"Fabulous food, drinks and service in a great outdoor setting." - Rated: 4.4 (1k reviews)

3. Ye Olde Bridge Inn, Southwell

"Fabulous food, drinks and service in a great outdoor setting." - Rated: 4.4 (1k reviews) Photo: Google

"Great beer, often live music and a relaxed atmosphere." - Rated: 4.7 (183 reviews)

4. Old Coach House, Southwell

"Great beer, often live music and a relaxed atmosphere." - Rated: 4.7 (183 reviews) Photo: Google

