What did Hucknall and Bulwell folk choose as their favourite desserts? Photo: Other

9 favourite puddings of Hucknall and Bulwell folk

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:52 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 16:55 GMT
Earlier this month, it was National British Pudding Day and we asked you what tempts you when if comes to desserts.

From the classics like rhubarb and custard to a memory from school days, here’s what you chose as your favourites.

A classic to start with, British chef and food writer Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall describes crumbles as a 'national institution'.

1. Apple Crumble

A classic to start with, British chef and food writer Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall describes crumbles as a 'national institution'.

Another old favourite you can't really go wrong with and a popular choice on many a dessert menu. Photo: Joanna Hayes

2. Sticky Toffee Pudding

Another old favourite you can't really go wrong with and a popular choice on many a dessert menu.

Made with slices of buttered bread scattered with raisins, this dessert has been popular in Britain since the 1700s.

3. Bread & Butter Pudding

Made with slices of buttered bread scattered with raisins, this dessert has been popular in Britain since the 1700s.

Another classic crumble - in America crumbles are referred to as crisps.

4. Rhubarb Crumble

Another classic crumble - in America crumbles are referred to as crisps.

Related topics:HucknallBulwell
