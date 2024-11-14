9 favourite puddings of Hucknall and Bulwell folk

From the classics like rhubarb and custard to a memory from school days, here’s what you chose as your favourites.
1. Apple Crumble
A classic to start with, British chef and food writer Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall describes crumbles as a 'national institution'. Photo: Other
2. Sticky Toffee Pudding
Another old favourite you can't really go wrong with and a popular choice on many a dessert menu. Photo: Joanna Hayes Photo: Joanna Hayes
3. Bread & Butter Pudding
Made with slices of buttered bread scattered with raisins, this dessert has been popular in Britain since the 1700s. Photo: Other
4. Rhubarb Crumble
Another classic crumble - in America crumbles are referred to as crisps. Photo: Other
