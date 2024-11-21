Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Looking for a stocking filler for the foodie in your life?

From chocolate to alcohol - there is something for everyone

Prices in the guide range from £3 to £14.95

As the Christmas season approaches, many of us are already hitting the shops on the search for the perfect gifts for our loved ones.

While we may have an idea for the bigger gifts, we may be racking our brains for items to stuff into the stockings that hang on the fireplace.

You definitely can’t go wrong with some food and drink, especially Christmas-themed products.

Here is a list of 9 of the best food and drink gifts for stocking fillers.

Nothing is more cosy than a cup of tea, and Twining’s has released a collection of Christmas-themed products, including these gingerbread flavoured tea bags.

Christmas and chocolate go hand in hand, and this hanging decoration from Harvey Nichols is the ideal stocking filler. Best of all, the packaging can be popped onto the tree!

Hotel Chocolat’s mini selection of four of its best Christmas chocolates is an ideal stocking filler as it is small in size but delicious in taste.

For those who like to try unique alcohol flavours, then this an absolute must-have. The packaging is in the shape of a Christmas cracker too, which gives it an adorable festive twist.

A great stocking filler for the little ones, this hot chocolate melt comes in an adorable rudolph-themed packaging, which has a chocolate ball inside that can be melted into hot chocolate.

Fortnum & Mason has launched a range of Christmas products including these biscuits in the unique flavour of Christmas Plum & Stem Ginger. The tube is thin, which will make it easy to slide into a stocking.

Ideal for both adults and kids, the Lindt Christmas Teddy Bears have become a staple of Christmas. An ideal stocking filler for a sweet treat.

This chocolate bar from Tony’s Chocolonely combines a gingerbread flavour with a christmas tree design.

Bailey’s is a Christmas drinks staple, but with this pack you can make your own Bailey’s-flavoured brownies!

