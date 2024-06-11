Aldi is giving away FREE gin - here's how you can get your hands on some.

Today Aldi launches the UK’s first-ever supermarket Gin Club, starting with a nationwide search for 30 enthusiasts to trial the supermarket's award-winning gins, for free.

Each selected Gin Club member will receive three bottles of Aldi’s latest summer gin launches over an eight-week period. Packages will include everything needed to craft the perfect cocktail masterpiece.

All shoppers have to do in return is review each gin, create their very own cocktail and share it on TikTok or Instagram using the dedicated #AldiGinClub hashtag – then sip back and enjoy!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reviews shared will help guide and inform Aldi’s booze-buying teams ahead of key decision-making for 2025.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK said: “We’re excited to be launching the UK’s first supermarket Gin Club, recruiting a panel of gin enthusiasts that are passionate when it comes to cocktail creation.

“Aldi’s award-winning gin range has gone from strength to strength, and this provides us with a fantastic opportunity to hear directly from our shoppers, helping to improve and develop our ranges for next year. Best of luck to all applicants.”

Known for having some of the best gins in the world, Aldi’s award-winning range includes the likes of Haysmith’s Seville Orange & Persian Lime Gin (£14.99, 70cl), which won ‘Best in Country’ at this year’s World Gin Awards 2024.

And the award-winning Haysmith’s Blackberry & Raspberry Bramble Gin (£14.99, 70cl), a crimson-coloured gin serving up a sweet punchy taste with rich berry notes.

To be in with a chance of landing the role, budding tasters with a nose for botanicals simply need to send an email to [email protected] with the below details:

· Full name

· Proof of age

· Your social media handles (TikTok & Instagram) and the number of followers for each account

· 150 words explaining why you think you should be selected as an Aldi Gin Club member

· What your favourite Aldi gin is and your favourite gin-based cocktail to make with it

Entries are open NOW until 25th June.