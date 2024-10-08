Best restaurants: The 10 Nottinghamshire restaurants awarded AA Rosettes

By Kate Mason
Published 8th Oct 2024, 12:11 BST
The best restaurants in Britain have again been awarded AA Rosettes, with several in Nottinghamshire making the grade this time.

The AA Rosette award scheme has been recognising culinary excellence across the UK since 1956 and is perhaps the second biggest honour a restaurant can receive, behind a Michelin star.

Restaurants can be awarded up to five Rosettes, though very few achieve that rating, reserved for establishments at the pinnacle of fine dining.

Below is the full list of restaurants in Nottinghamshire with AA Rosettes, serving up the very best cuisine.

Nottinghamshire restaurants featured this year in the AA Restaurant Guide

Nottinghamshire restaurants featured this year in the AA Restaurant Guide

The Black Bull, Main Street, Blidworth received two AA rosettes. An inspector said: "The restaurant provides a wide range of well-cooked, good quality, locally-sourced dishes." Pictured Craig Stevens and Oliver Cooper from the Black Bull Blidworth

2. Black Bull, Main Street, Blidworth

Restaurant Sat Bains on Lenton Lane, Nottingham, received five rosettes. An AA inspector described it as “The front line of contemporary British dining”

3. Restaurant Sat Bains, Lenton Lane, Nottingham

The Old Volunteer, received two AA rosettes. One inspector described it as "British and international cooking in a stylish roadside pub”

4. The Old Volunteer, Caythorpe Road, Caythorpe, Lowdham

