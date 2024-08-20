Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Burger Day fast approaching, there is a perfect drink on the market to have alongside your favourite beef pattie.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Greasy Fingers has created wines specifically designed to complement greasy food, making them perfect for burger lovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two varieties are available: a Luscious Red and a Big Buttery Chardonnay, both of which pair beautifully with burgers.

Burger Day: Greasy Fingers has created wines specifically designed to complement greasy food.

Greasy Fingers Big Buttery Chardonnay

Delivering refreshing flavours of peach, vanilla, and cinnamon spice, with a rich, buttery mouthfeel, this wine is soft, ripe and oaky with lower acidity making it the ideal match to complement gourmet fast food. Makes an excellent pairing with portobello mushroom burgers or lighter meat.

RRP £10

Available to purchase at: Sainsbury's

Greasy Fingers Luscious Red

A medium-bodied blend of Shiraz and Grenache, featuring luscious cherry and strawberry notes with soft, approachable tannins. The sumptuous and velvety wine is great with a classic cheeseburger or buttermilk fried chicken.

RRP £10

Available to purchase at: Sainsbury's