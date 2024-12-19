Dining in, eating out or dancing all night - Cleaver & Wake brings foodies three ways to bring in the New Year

NOTTINGHAM foodies looking to add a touch of luxury to their New Year’s Eve proceedings can now indulge in Cleaver & Wake’s exquisite fine dining offering from the comfort of their home thanks to the launch of a limited edition Dine-in New Year’s Eve Box.

Marking one of three different ways the canalside fine dining destination is helping locals ring in the new year, the new at-home dinner kit is priced at £120 and serves two people.

Available to collect from the restaurant, the dine-in box includes a luxurious three-course meal, freshly cooked by Cleaver & Wake’s own team of highly skilled chefs. The menu includes a rich venison and pheasant terrine with spiced plum chutney to begin, followed by decadent and luxurious individual beef wellingtons, served with creamy Delmonico potatoes, braised red cabbage, buttered greens, honey roast carrots and truffle beef jus.

Meanwhile, to finish, at-home diners will find a deliciously rich chocolate fondant dessert, served with cherry compote and creme fraiche with chocolate shavings.

Clive Dixon, head development chef at Cleaver & Wake said: “While some people thrive on the excitement of heading out at New Year’s Eve, we understand that after a busy Christmas, some people may want the option to stay at home with their closest friends and family.

“Our new Dine-in New Year’s Eve Box is perfect for those wanting to still make it a luxurious occasion, without having to brave the New Year’s Eve rush. The aim is to offer the same levels of decadence and showstopping flavours that people can expect from Cleaver & Wake, but make it effortless - the only thing people need to worry about is warming through the dishes setting the dinner table and polishing off the food

Every Dine-In New Year’s Eve box also comes with an exclusive gift for lucky diners, offering foodies the chance to experience Cleaver & Wake’s signature ‘surprise and delight’ moments even when dining at home.

To add further sparkle to the celebrations, elements such as a British cheese plate for two and a collection of specially selected champagne and wine choices – including Veuve Cliquot and Sauternes Cyprès De Climens dessert wine - are also available to collect at a supplementary charge.

Elsewhere, for those who want to dine out, Cleaver & Wake pulled out all the stops to make it a New Year’s to remember with a six-course champagne dinner for the ultimate indulgence – which is now sold out due to popular demand. Allowing guests to explore a range of seasonal ingredients served in the run up to midnight, the feast comprises cold plates and fresh pasta, with a warming wellington or halibut fillet main, before finishing with a trio of desserts. Every guest also receives a glass of crisp Veuve Clicquot Champagne on arrival.

Upstairs at Cleaver & Wake, the restaurant’s stunning upstairs events space, is also playing host to a dazzling night of celebration with the Cleaver & Wake New Year’s Eve party. Guests can enjoy panoramic views of the city while first being treated to a 3-course dinner, served with plenty of time to take full advantage of the in-house DJ and dance the evening away, before counting down to new year at midnight.

Arpita Anstey, marketing director at Cleaver & Wake said: “We’re really proud of the range of New Year’s celebration options we have this year, with something for everyone no matter how you choose to see out 2024.

“Whether choosing to dance the night away, spend time at home with fine food and the company of loved ones, or indulge in our ultimate six-course dinner, our expert culinary team have worked incredibly hard to create memorable food moments that epitomise the glamour of New Year’s Eve, and celebrate all that makes Cleaver & Wake special. It's set to be a Cleaver & Wake New Year’s Eve to remember and we can’t to celebrate it with everyone.”

Dine-in New Year’s Eve Boxes are available to purchase now and can be collected from 10.00am on 30 December until 4.00pm, with the option to choose a preferred collection time at check out.

Go to www.cleaverandwake.com/new-years-eve for more information.

For the New Year’s Eve party at Upstairs at Cleaver & Wake, including the three-course meal, tickets are priced at £80 a person, with bookings available made here: www.cleaverandwake.com/events/new-years-eve-ball-upstairs-at-cleaver-wake/