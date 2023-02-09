News you can trust since 1904
Will you be celebrating National Pizza Day tonight?

Eight great pizza takeaways in Hucknall and Bulwell according to Google Reviews

It is National Pizza Day so what more excuse do you need to order in your favourite slice of Italy tonight?

By John Smith
3 minutes ago

From the humble margherita to the spicy, the meaty, the veggie or the totally unique to you, we all love our steaming hot slice of deliciousness with our favourite toppings.

Here are eight Hucknall and Bulwell pizza outlets that score highly with everyone on Google Reviews.

All ratings are out of five stars.

1. Pizza King, Hucknall

"Great food for a good price and brilliant service." Rating 3.7

Photo: Google

2. Prego Pizza, Hucknall

"Fantastic food, kind staff and value for money." Rating: 4.1

Photo: Google

3. Pizza Base, Bulwell

"Food ok, service great, nice place to have your takeaway from, will go back." Rating: 4.7

Photo: Google

4. Pizza Fight, Bulwell

"Great food, larger portion, friendly environment, will definitely order again." Rating: 5.0

Photo: Google

