Eight great pizza takeaways in Hucknall and Bulwell according to Google Reviews
It is National Pizza Day so what more excuse do you need to order in your favourite slice of Italy tonight?
From the humble margherita to the spicy, the meaty, the veggie or the totally unique to you, we all love our steaming hot slice of deliciousness with our favourite toppings.
Here are eight Hucknall and Bulwell pizza outlets that score highly with everyone on Google Reviews.
All ratings are out of five stars.
