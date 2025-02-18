Morrisons is turning up the heat with an Indian Meal Deal for two including two mains and two sides for just £10 - saving customers up to 43 per cent (£7.50).

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Customers can spice up their evenings by choosing from favourites including Chicken Tikka Masala, Chicken Balti, Vegetable Samosa and Aloo Gobi Saag.

Bringing bold flavours to the dinner table, Morrisons is providing the perfect way to enjoy a hearty, flavourful feast for the whole family to share.

Get our hands on some spicy savings with Morrisons limited edition Indian meal for just £10.

Designed for convenience, without compromising on taste, the Indian Meal Deal offers a variety of mains and sides that are great for sharing. Whether it’s a weeknight meal or a weekend treat, this deal makes it easy for all customers to enjoy a restaurant-quality experience at the heart of the home.

And we all know that choosing dishes from an Indian takeaway menu can take forever, and end up with so many dishes bought to try and cater for everyone that waste is inevitable. Well this way you can cater for everyone at a fraction of the price – and not wait for it to turn up!

Mains & Sides included within the deal:

MAINS

Morrisons Chicken Tikka Masala

400G

£4.25

Morrisons Butter Chicken

400G

£4.25

Morrisons Chicken Korma

400G

£4.25

Morrisons Chicken Jalfrezi

400G

£4.25

Morrisons HotNaga Chicken Curry

400G

£4.25

Morrisons Takeaway Lamb Rogan Josh

400G

£4.25

Morrisons Hot Chicken Tikka

400G

£4.25

Morrisons Chicken Balti

400G

£4.25

Morrisons Chicken Madras

400G

£4.25

Morrisons Vegetable Masala

400G

£4.25

SIDES

Morrisons Mixed Starter

330G

£4.50

Morrisons Onion Bhajis

300G

£2.50

Morrisons Chicken Tikka Samosa

200G

£3.00

Morrisons 12 Indian Selection Pack

272G

£3.00

Morrisons 4 Vegetable Samosas

200G

£2.00

Morrisons Pilau Rice

300G

£1.80

Morrisons Takeaway Tricolor Rice

300G

£1.80

Morrisons Chicken Pakoras

205G

£4.00

Morrisons Garlic & Coriander Naan Bread

2 x130G

£1.25

Morrisons Plain Naan Bread

2 x130G

£1.25

Morrisons Chapati

170G

£1.25

Morrisons Takeaway Aloo Gobi Saag

300G

£2.25

Morrisons Takeaway Bombay Potato

300G

£2.25