Get set for beer festival at Hucknall Wetherspoon pub

A selection of the ales on offer

A selection of up to 15 British and Irish real ales will be available at the Pilgrim Oak Wetherspoon on High Street during the 12-day attraction.

The watering hole will host the festival from Wednesday October 20 to Sunday October 31 inclusive.

The beers include will include Black Sheep Monty Python’s Dead Parrot, Wolf Lazy Dog, Rooster’s Long Shadow, Thornbridge Shelby, Exmoor Wicked Wolf, Salopian Hop Twister, Bath Queen of Hearts, Bru Brewery Bru Brown Ale and Wadworth Sweet Molly.

Making the event an even more tasty to drinkers’ palettes, each pint will cost just £1.99.

Among the beers are those suitable for vegans and vegetarians, as well as two gluten-free beers.

There will also be a number of beers not previously served in the pub among those flavours on offer will be blackberry, coffee and juniper berries.

Pub manager James Weston said: “The festival is a great celebration of British and Irish ales.

"It will allow us to showcase an excellent choice of beers over a 12-day period at great value for money.”

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub and on the Wetherspoon app.

Third-of-a pint glasses will be available, allowing customers to sample three beers (one third-of-a pint each) for the price of a pint.