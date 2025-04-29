Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are the best foods to enjoy during hot weather to keep you cool, hydrated and energised ☀️

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yoghurt, fruits and vegetables are highly recommended during hot weather

Certain fruits and vegetables have a high water content which helps with hydration

Food and drink to avoid include; spicy foods, alcoholic beverages and hot drinks

We are finally experiencing lovely hot weather, meaning we are more likely to get outdoors more to experience the sun.

Hot weather usually calls for quality time with loved ones, which can include going for an ice cream, hosting a barbeque or heading to a beer garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot weather: What should you eat and drink during a heatwave? The best foods for keeping cool | Liliya Trott - stock.adobe.com

However, despite the joy of those things it is also incredibly important to look after our health. We can stay health-conscious during a heatwave by consuming food and drink that will keep us cool and hydrated.

What is the best food and drink to consume during a heatwave?

The best food and drink to consume during a heatwave includes vegetables, fruits, yoghurts and most importantly - water.

Vegetables such as cucumber, leafy greens, and avocado can help with hydration due to their water content, as well as helping you to feel full while preserving your energy.

Fruits such as watermelon, citrus fruits, bananas, and pineapple are also a good choice during hot weather, again due to water content. Bananas are also high in potassium, which helps to regulate fluid balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of citrus fruits and pineapple are high in Vitamin C, which helps you to cool down and feel energised.

Another great option is yoghurt, due to its protein and probiotics content. Yogurt is not only great for keeping cool during the hot weather but also helps you to feel energetic.

What is the worst food and drink to consume during a heatwave?

Now you know the best food and drink to be consumed during a heatwave, it is worth mentioning which ones you should definitely be avoiding.

Hot drinks, spicy food, alcohol and fried food are a few that should be avoided during hot weather. This is due to regulating body temperature and staying hydrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spicy foods will increase your body temperature, where hot drinks and alcoholic beverages will lead to you being dehydrated.

Fried food and foods high in protein will consume more of your energy, which can not only increase your body temperature but also leave you feeling sluggish.

As the weather heats up, we look back at the most popular ice creams of the 60s, 70s and 80s which we've loved and lost. How many do you remember?