Hucknall brewery offering free cask ale training to help pubs recover from pandemic

The UK’s hospitality industry has had a tough year and the impact has been unprecedented for many brewers, with cask ale making up a large proportion of their production.

Anthony Hughes, Lincoln Green founder, said: “We’re passionate about brewing fantastic cask conditioned real ale and want to give people in the licensed trade the confidence to serve it.

"After all, it’s the one drink you can’t buy in a supermarket which gives people a great reason to visit the pub.”

Hucknall brewery Lincoln Green is offer free cask ale training to all pubs

“Real ale has a big part to play in the recovery for pubs and we want to help ensure it is kept in the best possible condition and promoted in the best possible way.”

The training runs on a monthly basis and takes just three hours, covering an introduction to:

• How to keep real ale in the best possible condition

• How to promote real ale and attract more customers

• How to match beer with food

The training runs on the last Thursday of every month.

The first session on July 29 and is open to any member of the licensed trade:

To book a place, call Lincoln Green Brewery on 0115 963 4233 or email [email protected]