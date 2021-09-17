Which Chinese takeaways do Hucknall folk like the best?

Hucknall folk choose their nine favourite Chinese takeaways

When Hucknall folk fancy a takeaway, it seems many of you choose Chinese.

By John Smith
Friday, 17th September 2021, 3:44 pm

Crispy duck, sweet and sour chicken, prawn crackers or noodles, there is plenty about of the taste of the orient to get your taste buds buzzing.

And luckily, there are plenty of options for Hucknall folk to choose from when it comes to getting a Chinese.

Here are the ones you picked as your favourites.

1. Ruby House

Charles Street Hucknall www.menulation.com/ruby-house-chinese-takeaway-hucknall.html

Photo: Google

2. Hong Chow

Watnall Road, Hucknall www.menulation.com/hong-chow-chinese-takeaway-hucknall.html

Photo: Other

3. NG kitchen

Portland Road, Hucknall www.facebook.com/NG-Kitchen-147490985316177

Photo: Other

4. New Hong Kong

Annesley Road, Hucknall www.menulation.com/new-hong-kong-hucknall.html

Photo: Google

