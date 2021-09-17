Hucknall folk choose their nine favourite Chinese takeaways

Crispy duck, sweet and sour chicken, prawn crackers or noodles, there is plenty about of the taste of the orient to get your taste buds buzzing.

And luckily, there are plenty of options for Hucknall folk to choose from when it comes to getting a Chinese.

Here are the ones you picked as your favourites.

1. Ruby House Charles Street Hucknall www.menulation.com/ruby-house-chinese-takeaway-hucknall.html

2. Hong Chow Watnall Road, Hucknall www.menulation.com/hong-chow-chinese-takeaway-hucknall.html

3. NG kitchen Portland Road, Hucknall www.facebook.com/NG-Kitchen-147490985316177

4. New Hong Kong Annesley Road, Hucknall www.menulation.com/new-hong-kong-hucknall.html