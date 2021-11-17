Hucknall landlord proud to his pub in the Good Beer Guide again

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide is a list any ale pub wants to be on.

And Hucknall has just one entry this year – Byron’s Rest on Baker Street, which is in the guide again for the third year in a row.

The pub is known for serving Titanic Plum Porter as well as serving beers from Black Iris Brewery and Magpie Best Bitter, as well as a range of regularly changing different ales.

Byron's Rest is the one Hucknall pub in this year's Good Beer Guide

Hugely popular with real ale fans and townsfolk alike, the guide describes the pub as ‘typical of a medieval burgage plot’ and adds that the rear garden is ‘a tranquil oasis in the heart of town’.

Richard Darrington, the landlord, said: “I’m very proud to see us in there again, the guide is the ultimate recognition you can get for any ale pub and I’m very pleased to see us in there again.

"We’ve got one or two very good ale venues around us and I’m very pleased to fly the flag for the town in the guide.

"I’ve a couple of CAMRA members who tell me it’s not the getting into the guide, it’s the staying in that matters and that’s what we’ve done.

"That keeps us on our toes too because now I want to be in there again next year too.”

The guide is available to order now online from the CAMRA shop here.