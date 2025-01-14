Yes, you really can get a Squid Game whisky from Johnnie Walker

The special edition Squid Game whisky from Johnnie Walker | Johnnie Walker

This unique collaboration with Johnnie Walker is what all Squid Games fans have been looking for. (Well, I have at least).

My New Year TV bingeing has been dominated by Squid Game, the dystopian morality tale on Netflix that is the most streamed show ever.

This clever takedown of modern capitalism and exploitation has, inevitably, been embraced gleefully by the corporate world and spawned a plethora of merch and special tie-ins. Oh, the irony.

But, as a whisky fan, one collaboration I will forgive is the special Squid Game edition whisky released by Johnnie Walker and now available on Amazon for just £35.

While watching the new second series I confess to reaching for a dram or two to steady my nerves and wish I’d found this playful tie-in before I’d devoured the whole series.

Johnnie Walker Black Label Squid Game Special Edition. £35 from Amazon. Click here to buy.

Nevertheless, I think I will order a bottle, if only to see which number I’m allotted. They’re all available, from 001 (boo!) to the heroic 456 (if you know, you know).

Unusually for a merch tie-in, the nice folk at Johnnie Walker aren’t throwing the dregs of the barrel at this project - they’ve put the Squid Game artwork onto their most popular expression, Black Label. This is all right by me, as Black Label is an ever-reliable, smooth and satisfying blend that for me delivers a quality that eclipses some single malts that cost 50% more.

This special edition comes with a unique number (which is allocated randomly), and the brand’s familiar striding image of Johnnie Walker is now wearing a rather fetching little green tracksuit.

Now play the game...

A Squid Games kit to play at home is available on Amazon | Amazon

If you’ve already binged the second series, why not accompany your Squid Game tipple with a round of games using this Usper Gonggi kit?

It contains all the iconic games from the series including the pebbles, spinning top and those envelope things. Please note machine guns are not included.

Now, where’s my green tracksuit...?