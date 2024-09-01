Mason Cash launch new farmyard-inspired kitchenware collection
Bringing your love for the great outdoors to the kitchen has never been easier with this charming collection. With its quaint design and playful colour palette, it adds a delightful pop of personality to your cooking routine.
Featuring a range of essentials including mixing bowls, a batter bowl, mini bowls and mugs, as well as several storage options. Home to Roost combines tradition with modernity and is perfect for bringing country charm to the kitchen.
The design features folk inspired motifs of rural farmyard animals. Available in a diverse colour palette of green, blue, orange, yellow and cream, each piece within the collection works beautifully together and has been designed to complement the existing Mother Hen Egg Nest (RRP £31), which keeps eggs stored in a fun and nostalgic way.
To find out more about Mason Cash and to check stockist details, please visit www.masoncash.co.uk/stockists
The collection includes:
29cm Mixing Bowl. RRP £41.50
26cm Mixing Bowl. RRP £32
24cm Mixing Bowl. RRP £27.50
Batter Bowl. RRP £30
Set of 4 Mini Bowls. RRP £15
Utensil Jar. RRP £13
Large Storage Jar. RRP £19
Small Storage Jar. RRP £13.50
Set of 2 Folk Farmyard Mugs. RRP £12.
