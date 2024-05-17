New 'Binks Kiosk' lets people take the taste of Binks Yard away

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham foodies can now enjoy the taste of Binks Yard at home or work as the city’s premier canalside dining and leisure destination launches a new take-away offering this May.

Served from the purpose-built Binks Kiosk, which is located at the venue’s outdoor terrace, a selection of best-selling dishes from its main menu will be available including pizza, salads and shawarmas, alongside soft drinks, soft serve ice cream and coffee from Nottingham’s own 200 Degrees.

Launched on 15 May, between 12pm – 3pm guests can visit the Binks Kiosk to order, or call or through Whatsapp on 07301 639816 in advance to make their choices for collection later.

Lewis Thornhill, head chef at Binks Yard said:

New Binks Kiosk

“After launching our most substantial food menu to date at the start of spring, we’re really excited to extend this offering with a new take-away option.

"Our Binks Kiosk gives more people the chance to enjoy our delicious food, cooked freshly in our kitchen, but served in a way that's easy to enjoy at their convenience. Whether you're spending a night in with friends, or just want to take your work lunch up a level, we’ve got you covered.

“Some of the most popular dishes selected from our new main menu, such as seasonal salads, chicken shawarmas, a rotating choice of pizzas, will all be available, alongside smaller treats such as a warm cup of 200 Degrees coffee, or refreshing ice cream.

"Our canalside location is perfect for this, and while you’ll always be welcome to stay and enjoy the atmosphere on our huge outdoor terrace, or inside at Binks Yard, we know there will be plenty of people looking for refreshments as they stroll along the canal this summer.

“At the moment, we’d encourage people to come and visit us in person to order before taking their food to go. People can also call in advance or Whatsapp us to save time before collecting their food.

"Soon we’re looking to roll out a ‘click and collect’ option available through our Island Club app, so visitors can enjoy an even easier way to take a piece of Binks away with them.”

The Binks Kiosk is part of a raft of wider investment into Binks Yard’s external area, which recently revealed a new retractable weatherproof cover for over two thirds of its outdoor terrace.

To find out more about Binks Yard and its latest food and drinks menus, visit www.binksyard.com.