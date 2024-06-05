New limited edition Prime X drink lands in Aldi stores with cash prize up for grabs
Shoppers are set to go wild over the exclusive new flavour as lucky fans will have a chance to win a $1 million cash prize as part of a global competition to celebrate the launch.
The NEW Prime X flavour line offers fans the chance to embark on an interactive ‘hydrohunt’ challenge. This epic expedition encourages shoppers to collect 12 bottles with unique barcodes to build an in-app map. Once all 12 are collected, hopefuls can uncover where ‘X’ marks the spot, to be in with the chance of winning a $1 million grand prize.
Prime Hydration, which is 10% coconut water, contains electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs, has zero sugars and is only 20 calories per bottle. Priced at just £1.99 (500ml), the highly-anticipated drink will be available as a Specialbuy, and as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!
Prime X will be available in stores from 5th June. Shoppers best move swiftly, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!