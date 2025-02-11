Pret a Manger announces big change to its coffee subscription after scrapping free drinks
- Pret A Manger faced backlash last year after scrapping its five free coffees a day for loyalty members
- The sandwich company previously stated it would increase its Club Pret subscription in March
- But Pret has now confirmed that the loyalty scheme will continue to cost £5 a month
Pret A Manger has told customers that it is scrapping a planned hike to its subscription costs.
The sandwich chain faced a backlash from customers last year after axing its five free coffees a day loyalty perk, which cost £30 a month. Instead, loyalty customers were told they would pay £10 a month for 50% discount off coffees, and no discounts on food.
Since the changes were announced in September, Pret A Manger has offered a discounted price of £5 for new and existing members of the Club Pret subscription, with plans to double the cost of the loyalty scheme to £10 a month from March.
But the chain has now confirmed that the price of a Club Pret subscription will remain at £5 a month.
According to The Mirror, Pret A Manger sent a message to customers to confirm that the price increase had been scrapped, which said: “We are writing to you about some important updates to your Club Pret subscription fee. Our Club Pret monthly subscription fee will remain at just £5.
“At Pret, we believe in offering high-quality, organic coffee and Barista-made drinks at fantastic value. With Club Pret, you’ll continue to enjoy great savings on up to five Barista-made drinks per day. Thank you for being part of Club Pret. We love serving you and hope to see you in our shops very soon.”
Last year, Pret A Manger began to crack down on Club Pret members who were sharing their five free coffees a day with non-members, which was against the terms and conditions of the loyalty agreement.
According to the BBC, Pret A Manger will also be ending its Club Pret of 20% off food.
What has the public said?
Pret customers took to X to discuss the changes in the Club Pret scheme. One user wrote: “Really interesting. Presumably, the only reason to drop the sub is that it wasn’t profitable. But few of those who I know have it, rarely hit their 5/day, so I wonder what the break-even point was?”
Another user wrote: “I go there once a week and spend about £11 drink, food, croissant, sandwich & gingerbread, no scheme works for me.”
For more information on Pret A Manger’s Club Pret subscription, please visit its website.