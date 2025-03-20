Swizzels hatches new Easter-themed Squashies Drumchicks bringing eggs-tra fun to spring
(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)
For Easter 2025, Swizzels has given its fan-favourite treat a seasonal refresh. The new Squashies Drumchick features a chick-shaped design and a dual-flavour combination of orange and pineapple, making it a must-have for sweet lovers this spring.
Available now at major retailers and convenience stores nationwide whilst stock lasts, the new Squashies Drumchick are priced at £1.15 RRP.
Alongside Squashies Drumchick, Swizzels is also promoting its popular Easter sharing range, including Sweet Shop Favourite tubs and its vegan-friendly variety bags (Scrumptious Sweets, Luscious Lollies, and Curious Chews).
Individually wrapped, these popular sweets are ideal for sharing with friends and family over the Easter weekend and using in Easter egg hunts.
Ailish Pope, brand manager at Swizzels, said: "Who says Easter has to be all about chocolate? We’ve got something even more exciting for Squashies fans this year!
“Bursting with a zesty orange & pineapple flavour, our Squashies Drumchick is the perfect way to sweeten up Easter.
"We wanted to bring something fun, affordable and different to the occasion, and these chick-shaped sweets are sure to put a smile on everyone’s face. With the combination of orange and pineapple, it’s a refreshing twist that makes for a delicious seasonal treat.
"While Easter is often associated with chocolate, we know many people prefer a fruity, sweet alternative, and Squashies Drumchick is a fun and moreish option – but hurry, they’re available only while stocks last.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.