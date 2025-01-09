Swizzels ramps up production as demand for vegan sweets soars this Veganuary.

Love Hearts, Drumstick, Parma Violets and Refreshers are among the vegan sweets rolling off the production line at Swizzels as the UK’s largest family-owned sweet manufacturer gears up for rising vegan demand in the confectionery aisle.

With its extensive range of vegan favourites, Swizzels is answering the growing call for plant-based sweets – a trend that has seen a significant rise, with vegan claims in the sugar confectionery category up 33% in 2024, compared to 17% in 2019.

Vegan treats, once a niche trend, are now a fixture in the confectionery aisle. Veganuary’s popularity has surged each year, with over 25 million participants worldwide in January 2024 alone.

Swizzels has been leading the way with its vegan-friendly range that paved the path long before the current surge in demand. Today, nearly all of its popular products are entirely vegan, appealing to plant-based and traditional sweet lovers alike.

Swizzels’ Variety Bags are a vegan favourite, especially during January, with packs like Scrumptious Sweets, Curious Chews, and Luscious Lollies. With a RRP of £1.25, these individually wrapped sweets make vegan snacking easy and accessible for friends and family alike, available nationwide in supermarkets and convenience stores.

Ailish Pope, Brand Manager at Swizzels, said: “For many, Veganuary is a fun opportunity to explore plant-based options they might not otherwise try, and we’re proud to offer a wide range of vegan sweets for everyone, whatever their flavour preferences or budget.

“Our sixth annual ‘All These, All Vegan, All Year’ campaign celebrates delicious vegan treats that people can enjoy any time, not just during Veganuary.

“For those curious about going vegan, our range offers an easy, tasty introduction without sacrificing the flavours they love. And should anyone choose to continue, our vegan sweets are available all year round at affordable prices.”

Swizzels’ vegan range – starting at just 20p – is available in major retailers and convenience stores across the UK.