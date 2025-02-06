The 20 most-loved pubs in the UK named by Google Maps - including 10 Wetherspoons

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 6th Feb 2025, 11:14 BST

Diners have spoken 🍴

Google Maps not only helps us find our way, but also provides excellent information on pubs from reviews to images.

In celebration of its 20th birthday, Google Maps has revealed the 20 most popular pubs across the UK.

From traditional locals to modern gastropubs, the list highlights the best of the UK pub industry.

Here is the full list of Google Maps’ 20 best pubs to visit in the UK.

The Standing Order is a JD Wetherspoon pub with a 4.2* rating from 11,600 reviews.

1. The Standing Order, Edinburgh

The Standing Order is a JD Wetherspoon pub with a 4.2* rating from 11,600 reviews. | Google Maps

The Velvet Coaster is a JD Wetherspoons pub with a 4.3* rating from 11,145 reviews.

2. The Velvet Coaster, Blackpool

The Velvet Coaster is a JD Wetherspoons pub with a 4.3* rating from 11,145 reviews. | Google Maps

The Counting House in Glasgow is a JD Wetherspoon pub with a 4* rating from 10,636 reviews.

3. The Counting House, Glasgow

The Counting House in Glasgow is a JD Wetherspoon pub with a 4* rating from 10,636 reviews. | Google Maps

Anchor Bankside has a 4.2* rating from 9,840 reviews.

4. Anchor Bankside, London

Anchor Bankside has a 4.2* rating from 9,840 reviews. | Google Maps

